Path The News Chronicle » Travel » Lagos’ 7.3 mile Aerial Artery

Lagos’ 7.3 mile Aerial Artery

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0
third mainland bridge nigeria

Located at the core of Lagos, Nigeria, the Third Mainland Bridge gracefully extends, seamlessly connecting the bustling commercial hub of Lagos Island with the vibrant mainland section of the city. At 11.8km long, it stands as the longest of the three road bridges (Eko and Carter) crossing Lagos Lagoon.

At the time it opened in 1990, the structure was the longest bridge in Africa until 1996 when the 6th October Bridge located in Cairo was completed. The structure made use of reinforced concrete and engineers had to construct an artificial island in Lagos Lagoon at the point the bridge met the road interchange at Ebute Metta. It carries eight lanes of traffic – four in each direction.

third mainland

While it has contributed to improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion to some extent, it would be inaccurate to say that it has completely solved the traffic issues in Lagos.
Lagos is a vibrant metropolis with high population density and rapid population growth, which poses considerable challenges in terms of traffic congestion. The 7.3 Aerial Artery has undeniably offered commuters an extra avenue, alleviating traffic flow from heavily congested roads. Nevertheless, persistent traffic congestion in Lagos persists due to a combination of factors such as population expansion, urbanization, insufficient road infrastructure, and a significant volume of vehicles traversing the city.
Hence, the introduction of a dependable alternative route becomes imperative. With the level of development and growth the state’s economy sees, a reasonable quota can go into constructing even more extensive public transportation networks and high-speed aerial rail infrastructures.
Until then, this old 7.3 miles highway remains the longest bridge in the giant of Africa.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

African Startups

25 African Startups Will Earn $4 Million From Google

Iken June 21, 2023 0
credit: nadialim

10 Healthy Smoothies Recommended by Nigerian Chefs

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0
Update for WhatsApp

Update for WhatsApp Has New Feature to Automatically Silence Incoming Calls

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 20, 2023 0
Gaming Industry

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 20, 2023 0
African Tech Hubs

The Rise of African Tech Hubs and Their Contribution to Innovation

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 20, 2023 0
Crush Rock Mpape

The Geography of Nigeria (I): Notable Environmental Landmarks

Esther Salami June 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Reactions as FG Approves 114% Salary Increase For President, Vice President Among Others 

Adekunle Taofeek June 21, 2023 0

My daughter told me would be lucky to meet Burna Boy and Rema – Bill Gate

Osniff Daniel June 21, 2023 0
third mainland bridge nigeria

Lagos’ 7.3 mile Aerial Artery

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0
relocation of election tribunal

Senator Albert petitions Appeal Court President, requests relocation of election tribunal

Kunle Dada June 21, 2023 0
Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson reveals how she was offered $5000 as compensation after a failed sex attempt

Osniff Daniel June 21, 2023 0