Following complaints from members of the public about the activities of hoodlums and traders, who have turned pedestrian bridges into a mini-market and abode, the operatives of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) have arrested 12 offenders at the Oshodi and Ladipo area of the State for illegal trading and loitering.

The Corps Marshal of LAGESC, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd) disclosed this at the Command Headquarters of the Agency, Bolade-Oshodi, after she led a tactical team on an operation.

She decried the activities of traders with the habit of displaying their wares on pedestrian bridges, thereby hindering free human movement and enabling the robbery of Lagosians by hoodlums loitering in the vicinity.

According to her, “The hoodlums and defiant traders are partners in progress when it comes to desecrating pedestrian bridges meant for citizens’ use. Hoodlums loitering around take advantage of the slow movement caused by illegal traders to rob innocent citizens of their valuables”.

She reiterated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu towards a cleaner and greener environment in consonance the mandate of LAGESC to rid the State of environmental infractions, stressing that the Agency will not rest on its oars to achieve its statutory mandate.

The Corps Marshal maintained that the government constructed the pedestrian bridges strategically across major highways in the State to assist residents in safe crossing along highways in order to reduce accidents as well as enhance the free flow of traffic on Lagos roads.

She affirmed that the corps is determined to rid the state of illegal trading on and around pedestrian bridges whilst warning that anyone caught using the pedestrian bridges for illegal activities would be dealt with in line with the legal framework of the State.

CP Akinpelu also revealed that those arrested will be charged to court in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Law 2017 (as amended) to serve as a deterrent to others.