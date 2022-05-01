Lady who slept with both married man and boyfriend in one week gets pregnant, doesn’t know who is responsible

Ashamed of her illicit oiling and the result it has yielded, a Nigerian lady has taken to the public to seek the counsel of her online would-be in-laws.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity, detailed how she slept with her boyfriend and a married man within the same week and she is now pregnant but doesn’t know who to apportion the pregnancy to. She’s now seeking advise on who to apportion the pregnancy to.

She wrote:

I have had issue bothering me, I feel so ashamed, I can’t tell my friends or family this issue. So I decided to come here to ask for your advice, I know I made a huge mistake, I can’t even go out, I can’t even face these guys. One is my boyfriend who I love so much, we have been having sex for a while, and all the time he was using condoms, but recently he stopped, for some reasons known to him. I felt safe, because I know he was the only one I was having sex with, and he wasn’t getting it else where.

But then we started drifting apart, and he traveled to Dubai. We don’t call each other or talk much, but he came back some time ending of Feb, and we sorted things out and had sex again, but the problem is that I started seeing one married man who I was also having sex with during that time. But I had sex with my boyfriend friend through out the week and had sex with the married man through the weekend, then as of last two weeks I noticed that I was pregnant, and I don’t know who is responsible!!!

My boyfriend or the married man, please help me guys! what should i do? I can’t even tell anyone, pls guys, I’m ashamed of myself.

