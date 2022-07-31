A self-centered Nigerian lady has averred that her boyfriend who paid her fees in the University and also provided all her needs is no longer worthy to be her man.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity said she met another man who lives abroad and she has fallen in love with him.

She is now asking her would-be online in-laws for tips on how to get rid of the man who laboured to train her.

She wrote:

Please mothers I need advice, pls don’t insult me.

I met my boyfriend when I was 20yrs in 100lvl, he’s a mechanic serving his oga but he now has he’s own shop with boys.

He has been the one paying my bills like paying my school fees, house rent and anything I asked from him..

Pls I need advice as I am no longer interested in him. I met with this new guy recently, he stays abroad, we’ve met once when he came back last month he’s a nice person and all I want in a man, he will come back by December to collect list and do the needful. I have spent sometime with his family and they’re nice.

I don’t really know how to tell this my first boyfriend that I am no longer interested in him without him laying courses on me or making him feel bad

He’s talking about marriage this same December but somehow he’s not even educated, can’t even dress nicely. He can wear his mechanic dress to see me or give me food stuff in school then.

Though we’ve not had sex, according to him he don’t want to get me preg so I can concentrate on my edu, no matter how I try he still resist.

Since this Asuu strike he has been pressurising me to learn a skill as PLAN B that he will sponsor it but somehow I don’t want him to spend on me anymore bec I don’t have the intention to marry him, so I have been avoiding him but he comes to my house if he doesn’t hear from me.