Lady remanded for assaulting a police officer in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a resident, Olufumilayo Brioluwa, for assaulting a police officer.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a Twitter post. According to Hundeyin, Brioluwa assaulted the police officer at the Ogombo area of the state.

She is being remanded at the Kirikiri correctional facility till June 6 when the case comes up again in court. This is happening after a recent assault of a policeman by an Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti.

The court granted Kuti bail on Tuesday. He is expected to meet his bail conditions within 48 hours.

