Lady remanded for assaulting a police officer in Lagos

Kunle Dada May 17, 2023
 The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a resident, Olufumilayo Brioluwa, for assaulting a police officer.
The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a Twitter post.  According to Hundeyin, Brioluwa assaulted the police officer at the Ogombo area of the state.
She is being remanded at the Kirikiri correctional facility till June 6 when the case comes up again in court.  This is happening after a recent assault of a policeman by an Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti.
 The court granted Kuti bail on Tuesday. He is expected to meet his bail conditions within 48 hours.

World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria
World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria

