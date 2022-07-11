Alarmed by her boyfriend’s unwillingness to kiss her, a Nigerian lady said she took the bull by the horns by asking him why he doesn’t kiss her.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity, said the response she got from her boyfriend is worse than the cold war.

In her words, the man said her mouth smells like rotten fish – and it’s the reason he doesn’t kiss her.

The heartbroken lady is wondering why the man didn’t tell her all the while they have been together, until she asked him.

She wrote:

I’m 24 years, I’m in my final year in the university of Calabar. I’ve dated this guy for three years now. Actually he is my first boyfriend and I love him so much. He is a very nice guy, but there’s this issue that keeps bothering me each time we are together he doesn’t like kissing me, if at all we kiss it’s once in a while.

So today I decided to summon courage to ask him if I have mouth odor, at first he didn’t want to answer me but I told him he should be honest with me. The reason I asked him one, someone told me how a guy dumped his four years girlfriend last month and married another one reasons being that the girl doesn’t allow him to k.iss her and I asked the person if the guy tried finding out why the girl doesn’t allow him k.iss her and the person told me that the guy in question jokingly asked his girlfriend why she doesn’t like ki.ssing him or him ki.ssing her in the process the girl said she doesn’t ki.ss who she doesn’t love.

So because of that I decided to ask my boyfriend today if I have mouth odor and he said yeah that sometimes my mouth smells. Ma, I have not felt terrible the way I felt today and instantly I developed ha.tred for him, because I felt this guy should be bold enough to tell me when there’s something wrong with me and I don’t know. I quarreled him and I told him I’m totally broken, why didn’t he tell me all this while?