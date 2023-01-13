Lady Diana Harry William

The then Prince Charles and now King had to wait patiently for 70 odd years to ascend to the English throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, a few months ago. The waiting game was like eternity but Charles endured. The British monarchy has endured for centuries because little political role is attached to it. While the late Queen was (and now King Charles III is) the ceremonial Head of State, Prime Ministers succeeded themselves at 10 Downing Street in London. Lady Diana Harry William

In an era of modern monarchy when Kings and Queens were abdicating their thrones on account of ill-health or longevity in favour of their sons and daughters (King Juan Carlos of Spain for example) Queen Elizabeth elected to remain until the very last day, the very end. And that end came last September at a ripe age of 96!

At 73 Prince Charles became King after the burial of the Queen in a spectacularly glamorous pomp and pageantry of a state funeral in London. It was a gathering of who-is-who in the entire world — Kings, Queens, Presidents and Prime Ministers. Instead of ‘God Save The Queen’ we now hear ‘God Save The King’ as the national anthem of the United Kingdom. The British Pound Sterlings now bear the face of King Charles the third!

Now with King Charles on the throne of his ancestors the Prince of Wales, William, is now in line for his succession. And he may not have to wait for seventy years to be made King because of the advanced age of his father. Lady Diana Harry William

As the then Prince Charles controversies had dogged his Majesty’s every step culminating in a royal divorce with the late Princess Diana, the mother of the heir-apparent and his sibling, Prince Harry. Lady Diana, charming, beautiful and graceful, following her divorce with Prince Charles had sought to live her normal life again without royal encumbrances and inconveniences. But while on that she loved her kids and cared for them!

On the 31st August 1997 a ghastly car crash involving Lady Diana and her boyfriend, the Egypt-born Dodi Al-Fayed made survival nigh-impossible. Both of them died in the fatal accident while trying to escape a horde of paparazzis on their trail in Paris, France. Recriminations mounted over the British royal involvement in the crash but they denied it. Following that Paris auto crash the British monarchy almost unravelled itself.

Now, Prince Harry is lately in the news globally for authoring a memoir titled ‘Spare’. In the intensely-controversial autobiography Prince Harry laid it all bare making startling revelations that shook the monarchy. He told the story of his life without much diplomacy or royal fancy. It is a no-holds-barred intervention from someone who should know better. Lady Diana Harry William

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the best-selling book Prince Harry outlines grievances and bitterness in the Royal Family such as a claim that he and Prince William had urged their father not to marry Camilla, the present Queen Consort. He recounted how he served as a combat pilot in the war front in Afghanistan in the year 2012-13 where he participated in six missions, all of which involved deaths, but saw them as justifiable.

He wrote that that he was 17 when he lost his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub! Lamenting that it was a ‘humiliating’ experience, one during which the woman treated him “like a young stallion”. Harry says he was offered a line of cocaine at someone’s house when he was 17 and admits taking the drug on several other occasions, although he did not enjoy it. He also recounts smoking cannabis in a bathroom at Eton College while a pupil!

But one of the most striking claims from Harry was how he was physically attacked by his elder brother. Harry claims his brother “grabbed his collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the floor” at his London cottage home. The book sets out an argument between the pair, which Harry claims was sparked by comments made by William about Meghan. Harry made it clear that Prince William was critical of Meghan describing her as “difficult, rude and abrasive”!

Indeed, it could be true that Meghan is ‘abrasive’ and disrespectful of the monarchy but she has her life to live. She was not born a Princess, so she has no biological tie with royalty anywhere. The royal expectation of her could not have been met in full.

After all said and done we hold that the glorified royal ‘Spare’ of a rebel son has told an inconvenient truth that could hurt the monarchy even long after King Charles must have joined his ancestors. When Prince William succeeds him then the revelations by his bitter brother could serve as ammunition to shoot down the monarchy.

In the Holy Bible, stories were told about siblings killing themselves or supplanting one another. The first scam was perpetrated when Jacob took the blessing destined for his older brother, Esau. Jacob and Esau were twin brothers born to Isaac and Rebekah. The Scripture described Esau as a profane (godless) person and Jacob a man of integrity. The blind Isaac was closer to the grave, so he decided to pass the blessing to Esau.

Rebekah overheard a conversation between the father and son and plotted to have Jacob disguise himself as Esau and bring the requested meal to Isaac instead while his brother was still out there hunting. Because Issac had poor sight he was tricked into giving the blessing to Jacob! Upon his return from the hunting expedition Esau was enraged and Jacob had to run away to save his life.

The prophecy of their birth was a stunning supernatural intervention of God in the natural affairs of men (miracle). The Bible explained that Isaac prayed to the Lord on behalf of his wife, because she was childless. And the Lord answered his prayer, and his wife Rebekah became pregnant! Jehovah had told her that: “two nations are in your womb, and two peoples from within you will be separated; one people will be stronger than the other, and the older will serve the younger one”.

Again, in the biblical Book of Genesis, Cain and Abel are the first two sons of Adam and Eve. Cain, the firstborn, was a farmer and his brother, Abel, a shepherd. Cain and Abel never loved themselves! God demanded sacrifices from them one fateful day. And upon execution of the order from above the Most High favored Abel’s sacrifice instead of Cain’s. Cain then murdered Abel vengefully!

The above biblical narrative could be said to be the first murder ever perpetrated by man! From there man became envious, hateful and vindictive. Prince Harry and Prince William may not be compared to either Jacob and Esau. Or worse still, Cain and Abel. No one has supplanted another nor anyone killed the other!

If Princess Diana were here things would have taken a different turn in our reckoning. If she were here we believe Prince Harry and Prince William would not be at loggerheads for whatever reason. If the late charismatic Princess were still around then Prince Harry would have felt more secure, more loved by a mother he loved so much and who loved him back in equal measure. If Diana were here then Prince Harry would not have any emotional problems or royal challenges.

But now that Princess Diana is no longer here Prince Harry must be allowed to live his life without royal constraint. As a royal ‘Spare’ he deserves to be given a break in his chosen way of life in the United States. With Meghan by his side inner happiness could still be found!

We still grieve for the grievous passing of Princess Diana! Those who conspired to kill her in Paris must have come to terms that death is the inevitable portion of every living thing, royalty or not. Let Prince Harry be strong and comforted, convinced by the fact that he has told the inconvenient truth. The rest is history!

Prince Harry indicated in the recently-released book that upon his birth the then Prince Charles had happily told his late mother that she had given him an heir and a ‘Spare’! He said he was 20 years old when he was told that Charles had said to Diana: “Wonderful. You have given me an heir and a spare. You have done your job.” The ‘spare’ of a memoir, therefore, is a sad reminder of a motherhood lost, one beloved mother gone too soon, too early!

Lady Diana’s permanent absence at the homefront remains a huge void no one could fill in a lifetime. Let the kingdom heal itself!

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr

Read More