Lady Accuses Eniola Badmus Of Being A Pimp

Eniola Badmus is A Pimp_ Lady makes a shocking revelation

A video of a Nigerian woman making a surprising discovery regarding well-known Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, the woman confidently declares that Eniola Badmus is a professional pimp who links young girls to powerful politicians.

Eniola Badmus is well renowned for her friendly relationships with politicians in addition to her work as an actress. Her enormous influence on Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC becoming the president of Nigeria is nothing short of incredible.

The woman who called Eniola Badmus a prostitute and accused her of selling her genitalia to politicians when she was considerably younger has now been promoted from Lagos to Abuja, where she now links little girls with powerful politicians.

Using anecdotes from her own life, the woman describes how Eniola Badmus obtained the contact information of a wealthy friend of hers who underwent surgery (BBL) in order to connect her to a powerful politician.

EMBED INSTAGRAM LINK

In response to the most recent revelation, Netizens have warned the girl to be careful what she says because doing so could result in her being arrested in response to the most recent revelation.

princess_joy.a: If them arrest you now you go begin cry dey ask for help 😂😂.

goodgirl_paul: You no even know your friend 😂😂 she give eniola number but no tell her say she get fiancée😂we know say you dey vex cos no be u eniola call 😂 and we know say your friend go don go meet chairman 😂😂😂.

iamsambofresh: And the way you insult this lady shows that there is more to what you claim here. I can bet with anything Bad people everywhere.

tour_lanny: Girls wey go dm Eniola today go plenty as you don kuku drop update 😂.

goya.success: Freedom of speech I can assure you but freedom after speech is what I can’t guarantee you 👂.

_lov_issabella: Hold ur chest and say “my mouth will not put me in trouble”,Amen.

only1maroro: Put your hand on your head and say after me ; my mouth will not land me and my family in trouble this 2023. Open mouth waaaaaaa.

chimaraph: You see this MIC, once you buy am to dey talk people secrets go dey hungry you.

ada_la_pinky: Hope u have better lawyer coz wen u go enter jail we no Dey ooo.