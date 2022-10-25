The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has pulled down an ongoing illegal construction built under a powerline along Church Street, off AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of thep Agency, Arc Gbolahan Oki during the Agency team’s routine monitoring and enforcement exercise carried out at Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos.

Oki, who was represented by the Director of Enforcement and Compliance Unit, Olusoji Olaopa during the monitoring exercise, stated the owner/developer did not only build under the powerline but that the entire structure is in violation of the building codes of the State.

According to him: “Some of the other violations include inadequate setbacks, airspace, built on the fence wall as well as being too close to a transformer, an action which poses a threat to the occupants and other residents in the area”.

The General Manager maintained that before the demolition of the structure was carried out, the owner was duly served all Statutory Notices ranging from Contravention, Stop Work Order and Demolition Notices by the Agency in line with the Lagos State Building Codes.

In a similar development, a critically distressed three-floor structure located at 9, Yusuf Bishi Street, Egbe-Idimu, Alimosho, whose owner had been duly served quit/evacuation notice after the building failed the Non-Destructive Test (NDT) was sealed by the Agency and occupants evacuated while plans have been put in place to remove the building.

Over seven other illegal and non-conforming buildings were also sealed due to various contraventions ranging from, building without approval, no letter of authorisation to commence construction from LASBCA and breaking of government seals amongst others.