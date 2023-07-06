Labourer docked for allegedly stealing 9 packs of rubber toys

A 27-year-old labourer, Aminu Shuaibu, was on Thursday docked in a Sharia Court sitting in Kano for allegedly stealing nine packs of rubber toys worth N54,000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Kamilu Muktar, who resides in Darmanawa Quarters, reported the matter at Fagge Police Station, Kano, on July 3.

Wada alleged that the defendant entered the complainant’s store through the window and stole nine packets of rubber toys worth N54,000.

However, the defendant who resides in kofar Waika Quarters in Kano pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 and adjourned the case until July 21 for mention.