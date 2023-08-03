Labour Unions To Suspend Protest After Fruitful Meeting With President Tinubu

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Usifo, held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu Wednesday evening at the State House, Abuja.

Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.

They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

President Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.