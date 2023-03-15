The state leadership of the Labour Party (LP) in Kwara State has suspended its governorship candidate Comrade Basambo Abubakar over issues bordering on anti-party.

Addressing a cross-section of pressmen in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, the state party chairman, Comrade Kehinde Rotimi noted clarify that the party has made no pact with any other party in Saturday’s election.

The party chair further made it clear that since the gubernatorial candidate had been suspended, the deputy governorship candidate on the joint ticket would take his place during Saturday’s election.

He also urges supporters to come out en mass on Saturday to vote for all the state assembly candidates of the party.

The News Chronicle could recall that the LP governorship candidate in Kwara, Comrade Basambo Abubakar earlier announced that the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party have joined forces to face the ruling All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s elections.

