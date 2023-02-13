Amid the report that the South West Labour party has collapsed structure with the APC, the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, has denied the rumor stating that the party will coast home to victory in the presidential election scheduled for 25th of February, 2023.

In a statement released by the party, LP noted that the report is not only mischievous but also construed to mislead its millions of members in the South West to vote the All People’s Congress.

” Our attention has been drawn to the laughable “fake news” that the Labour Party Southwest Structure has collapsed for APC.

“To set the records straight, the Labour Party structure in the southwest remains unshaken and fully prepared to deliver all Labour Party Candidates at both the February 25th and March 11th, 2023 elections,” the statement partly read.

