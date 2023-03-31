Following an alleged plot to scuttle the democratic process and install an interim government in Nigeria, the Labour Party (LP) has denied being part of such an unconstitutional arrangement.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) on March 29 raised an alarm over a plot to install an interim government ahead of the handover slated for May 29.

According to the Labour Party’s spokesman Yunusa Tanko, he said the party is not plotting any insurrection, describing the development as a conspiracy against the State. He distanced the party from any interim government but assured that the party will use laid down legal procedures to reclaim its mandate.

“We are not part of any insurrection plans whatsoever. But what I am saying is that we would protect the interest of Nigerian people based on the provisions of the law which provides that where you are hurting, you have the right to protest and that you would do so with the defence and protection of the Nigerian security apparatus” Tanko said while featuring on a Channels TV programme.