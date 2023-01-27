The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been called upon to assist in tackling the menace of fake recruitment syndicates in the country.

The Controller of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Kaduna State, Isah Dambazau made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.

He said as the Ministry saddled with the responsibility of licensing employment agencies, he was compelled by reports of the nefarious activities of fake recruitment agencies to ask for collaboration with the EFCC to fight the scourge of employment scam.

Responding, the Zonal Commander, ACE Harry Erin, acknowledged the enormity of the challenge of employment scam, noting that fraudsters have defrauded many citizens of their hard-earned monies by promising juicy employment in both the public and private sectors of the economy.

He stated that the Commission has prosecuted many fraudsters over employment-related fraud and will sustain its offensive against such scam.

He, however, advised the public against offering money to secure employment.