La Liga: We will fight till the end – Xavi

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has refused to rule out his side from winning the league this season.

Xavi’s comment came after Barcelona’s hard fought victory against Levante on Sunday evening.

The Spanish giants edged their opponents by 3-2 to scoop all three points.

Assessing the team’s performance, Xavi said “Today two players as professional as Ter Stegen and Luuk de Jong have made a difference. They work hard and today they helped us. We’re making a very big effort because people come in with discomfort. We’ve had a great streak in the league.”

“We’ve got to improve the game but we’re competing really well. We have a winning mentality. We’re making a very big effort because we’ve come from a lot of games. We are in a positive dynamic and we must take advantage of it.”

“ter Stegen and Luuk have made the difference.”

“We won because of mentality. We’re in a great dynamic.”

“Three penalties against? Well, I don’t know, I have to watch it over and over…”

“The substitutions have worked out, but Nico and Frenkie have also made a great effort. The key is to believe until the end. You can’t always play excellently.”

“Pedri dependence? He’s an extraordinary player, and I won’t spare him praise. He’s a player who excites and makes the difference. Today Gavi has also helped…”

“La Liga is very difficult because Madrid aren’t losing points, and there are fewer and fewer points at stake, but we continue in the fight.”

