Barcelona Femení (ladies ) claimed their 8th La Liga trophy yesterday after crushing Sporting De Huelva by 3-0 after full time at Estadi Johan Cruyff. Barcelona defended the title successfully . Barcelona won the 2022-23 season La Liga F with 78 points with 3 games to spare, which is 10 points above runner-up Real Madrid who has 68 points.

Barcelona defended the title, playing all 27 games without a loss.

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala was seen in a video upload on the club’s Facebook page celebrating in a dance step following her outstanding season performance.

The 5 times Africa player of the year scored Barcelona’s last goal in the 89th minute after Laia Codina and Jana Fernandez 39th and 63rd minutes strikes.

Asisat remains Barcelona’s top scorer in the league with 20 goals, and Lavente forward Redando is the only player with more goals (25).

Winning the title with such impressive figures is nothing new for this Barça side. The win against Sporting de Huelva on Sunday was their 61st in a row in the league, a record that means the blaugranes are champions with three games to spare.

Defensively, the team went 957 minutes without conceding a goal this season, just five minutes away from their record of 962.