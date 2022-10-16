In the 35th minute, Real Madrid was already ahead of arch-rival Barcelona. Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde struck in the 12th and 35th minutes respectively for Real Madrid, who took the convincing win in the first half. They won the game by 3-1 at full-time. Things do not seem to go as planned for Barcelona, who likely may drop out from the Champions League to the European league second tier should Inter defeat Plzen.

Barcelona pulled one back in the 82nd minute reducing the goal defeat to 2-1.

Rodrygo extended Los Blanco’s lead by scoring from the spot.

La Liga defending champions, Real Madrid have already sealed their qualification spot into the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League being the only La Liga club with transcendent performance in the Champions League.

This is Barcelona’s first defeat in the league, Madrid now goes ahead of Barcelona with three points on the log.