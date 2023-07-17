Kylie Jenner dines with Jordyn Woods 4 years after 2019 cheating scandal

It seems all is well

Former best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are in the news after being photographed hanging out together during dinner in Los Angeles, California.

Since the 2019 scandal, which caused their friendship to sour, this is the first time the two have been spotted together in public.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter True, Tristan reportedly flew into Los Angeles.

A few days later, he went to a party where he was seen cuddling up to Woods. TMZ sources claim that throughout, the two couldn’t keep their hands off one another.

When Woods was alleged to have an intimate relationship with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2019, the allegations sent shockwaves over the internet.

As a result, Kylie and Woods’ close friendship ended, and Woods was removed from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith, the mother of two and the model got to know one another in 2012. They grew close after their initial encounter and eventually lived together and were practically inseparable. Famously,Jordyn also traveled to Italy in 2014 to take part in Kim and Kanye West’s wedding.

Woods appeared as a guest on Jada-Pinkett-Smith’sRedTable Talk to defend herself and give her side of the story. She took a lie detector test on the show to show that she wasn’t involved sexually with Tristan. “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” “No,” she answered. She was being truthful, according to the test.

She reiterated that she would always love Jenner even after their friendship ended. When TMZ re-asked her, “Do you love Kylie?,” she responded as such. Always,” Woods retorted. “I will love Kylie always,” she vowed once more.

It might be safe to assume that the two are now on good terms again given this new update.