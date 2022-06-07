Kylian Mbappé is ranked the world’s most valuable player

According to CIES Football Observatory, Kylian Mbappé is the world’s most valuable player. The PSG talisman Is ranked number one ahead of nine others. Kylian Mbappé, 22, who turned down a huge contract offer from Los Blancos last week to extend his contract by three years with PSG, is said to be worth €206m. The benchmark used in the rating includes age, performance, and length of Contract.

Meaning his three years contract extension, this season’s performance plus he is still young edged him over others.

The list has three players from Barcelona, two players from Borrusia Dortmund and Manchester City, and one player each from Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

The list is compiled from four European giant leagues, English Premier League, La Liga Santander, French Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga.

On the list the rankings and values of players are shown below:

Kylian Mbappé €206m Vinicius Junior €185m Erling Haaland €153m Pedri €135m Jude Bellingham €134m Phil Foden €124m De Jong €112m Luis Daiz €110m Ruben Diaz m110m Ferran Torress €102m.