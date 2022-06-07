Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Kylian Mbappé is ranked the world’s most valuable player

Kylian Mbappé is ranked the world’s most valuable player

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

According to CIES Football Observatory, Kylian Mbappé is the world’s most valuable player. The PSG talisman Is ranked number one ahead of nine others. Kylian Mbappé, 22, who turned down a huge contract offer from Los Blancos last week to extend his contract by three years with PSG, is said to be worth €206m. The benchmark used in the rating includes age, performance, and length of Contract.

Meaning his three years contract extension, this season’s performance plus he is still young edged him over others.

Crédit: ESPN

The list has three players from Barcelona, two players from Borrusia Dortmund and Manchester City, and one player each from Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

The list is compiled from four European giant leagues, English Premier League, La Liga Santander, French Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga.

On the list the rankings and values of players are shown below:

  1. Kylian Mbappé €206m

  2. Vinicius Junior €185m

  3. Erling Haaland €153m

  4. Pedri €135m

  5. Jude Bellingham €134m

  6. Phil Foden €124m

  7. De Jong €112m

  8. Luis Daiz €110m

  9. Ruben Diaz m110m

  10. Ferran Torress €102m.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle