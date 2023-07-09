Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Kylian Mbappe Blasts PSG, Calls Them Divisive In Fresh Interview

Kylian Mbappe Blasts PSG, Calls Them Divisive In Fresh Interview

Ken Ibenne July 9, 2023 0

Kylian Mbappe, the super striker for France, has referred to Paris St-Germain as “divisive” even as questions over his future with the French champions grow.

The 24-year-old’s PSG contract expires in 2024, and he made the remarks to the magazine France Football.

The all-time leading scorer for PSG has informed the team he won’t sign a new contract.

“I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club,” Mbappe revealed in an Interview.

When Mbappe’s contract ends next summer, Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated he would prevent him from leaving on a free transfer. https://twitter.com/theMadridZone/status/1677655141636292638?s=20

Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 and has since won Ligue 1 five times with the club, scored 41 goals in all competitions last season to help the team win its 11th league championship.

However, they were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 and once again fell short in their attempt to win the Champions League.

“We did what we could,” Mbappe remarked. “You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organize the squad, who build this club.”

Luis Enrique took charge of a team that is going through change after replacing Christophe Galtier as head coach last week.

Argentine World Cup champion Lionel Messi, 36, has already signed with MLS team Inter Miami with PSG’s permission, and Brazil striker Neymar, 31, also has his future in question.

