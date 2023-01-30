Kwara United and Wikki Tourist technical crew have been slammed with two games sanction

The Football governing unit of both clubs, Kwara United and Wikki Tourist, have slammed the technical crews of their respective clubs with two-match sanction.

Kwara United was beaten to a pulp last night by Enyimba FC at Aba, they suffered a 3-0 loss against the Peoples Elephant during the round 4 of the NPFL fixture. As well, Wikki Tourist of the Bauchi management team has been hit with 2 games sanction.

With the massive defeat suffered at Aba last night, Kwara United has not won any of its four games since the commencement of the new season, they have horrendously lost two and drawn two. They are yet to score a goal and have conceded four already, a poor feat the management has frowned at.

Wikki Tourist at home played a stalemate to newly promoted side Doma FC despite a red card issued to the Savannah Tigers. The barren draw at home to Doma FC is the only point the club has earned after four games this season. The poor performance has seen Wikki sit at the bottom of the group B league table.

A club statement from Kwara United as stated on their official Facebook page:

“The technical crew of Kwara United Football Club, led by Coach Abdulazeez Mohammed has been given two matches ultimatum to change the fortunes of the club, or be sanctioned.

In a message by the Media Team after the Enyimba International FC match which the team lost by 3-0, the General Manager of the club, Bashir Badawiy said that the management would henceforth, not tolerate any negative result from the team.

According to Badawiy, “the team has no excuse not to perform, going by the commitment of the government, the determination of the management and the sacrifice by the fans, supporters, and stakeholders.

“And that was why we have decided to give the team two matches ultimatum. They should rather perform or give way. We are playing in a dangerous league, the Abridged League, and we cannot tolerate this kind of result.

The technical crew, going by the ultimatum, obviously have a tall mountain to climb for their next three games, one home and two away games in Matchdays five, six, and seven.”