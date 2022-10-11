_Urges govt to establish enforcement unit across all schools in the state_

_1 in every 4 girl child is abused before the age of 18 in kwara state_

_School principals, teachers defiling multiple children, impregnating them and carrying out abortion_

_Young boys subjected to labour works on teachers private farms_

_Security agencies conniving to intimidate and subvert the course of justice_

A leading Pro-democracy group, Kwara Must Change has called on the government of Kwara State to immediately set in motion, modalities to implement the child right act, already domesticated in the state.

Kwara Must Change also stated that, the government should immediately create child right enforcement unit across all schools in the state, with coordinating unit situated in State Universal Basic Education Board (Subeb) for basic school, Ministry of Education for senior schools and the governor’s office for overall coordination.

In a statement by the Kwara Must Change Coordinator for Gender (Women Wing), Alhaja Sikira Akande Okoso, the group decried the growing rate of child abuse and molestation, especially in private and government schools.

According to Alhaja Sikirat, schools and academic environment, which should ordinarily be center for learning and character moulding, is gradually becoming a breeding ground for child abuse and miseducation.

Alhaja Sikirat explained that, Kwara State is one of those northern states that have domesticated the child right act due to our interest in the protection of the rights of children and we can no longer delay the implementation of the law, which is highly needed at this critical time, to tame the growing rate of child abuse, especially in schools.

She noted that, almost 20 years of Nigeria’s adoption of the Child Rights Act (CRA), the country has achieved less than 20 percent of its implementation, while the prevalence of violence against children, especially the girls child is still on the rise.

“Statistics show that, 1 in every 4 girls and 10 per cent of boys reported to have suffered sexual violence in Nigeria and of the children who reported abuse against them, less than 5 out of 100 receive support”.

“Children subjected to violence and abuse are unwilling to lodge formal complaints due to a lack of trust in the authorities and stigmatisation in the society”

Alhaja Sikirat explained that, Kwara State has domesticated the child right act, but the implementation process has been very slow.

According to her, children in Kwara State are facing serious abuses in their schools and even in their own houses, where some children are abused by their own family or parents.

“There are reported cases of children being used for labour works on teachers private farms, several incidences of child molestation by parents, teachers, family members and lots more calls for drastic steps, starting with the implementation of the child right act and establishment of enforcement units across all schools in the state. She said.

Kwara Must Change posited that, increasing incidences of school principals and teachers defiling multiple children, impregnating some and engaging in abortion is too frightening to be left unattended and the group said that enforcing the child right act in schools will be a good beginning.

Kwara Must Change also expressed surprise that some security agencies, which should ordinarily assist in the process of eradicating this menace are also not being fair in its handling of reported cases.

While one of the security agencies in the state had also stated that, “hardly will a day passby without reports of abuse against children, especially gender-based violence’

“there are several reported cases of victims and their families being subjected to acts of intimidation and outright abuse by security agencies aswell”