Kwara Indigenes die trying to save children: Travelling the Niger River

Esther Salami June 19, 2023 0
River Niger and River Benue

Just last Monday on 12th June, 2023, more than 100 people drowned whilst travelling on an overcrowded wooden boat in Patigi in Kwara State. According to BBC, many of the 300 passengers onboard were reportedly said to have been returning from a wedding. The boat had left in darkness just before 4:00WAT and capsized about 10 minutes after they took off.

While the Niger River is navigable in certain portions, the presence of cataracts in different areas of the river and seasonality makes it largely unnavigable. However, during rainy seasons which starts from April to October, many locals prefer boarding boats across the river because of its affordability and accessibility.

One of the few survivors, Mohammed Alhassan, told BBC that “the women remained behind trying to carry their children – some of them had three or four children.” He also said “there were also fathers who died the same way trying to save their kids,”

Just as BBC reports, journeying along the extensive stretch of the River Niger, Nigeria’s longest river, can be fraught with challenges and risks in certain regions. The traditional wooden boats that ferry passengers across the river are frequently overcrowded, lacking sufficient life jackets for everyone on board. Additionally, portions of the voyage are undertaken during nighttime, further exacerbating the potential for accidents.

Particularly during the rainy season from April to October, when conditions are more treacherous, mishaps are unfortunately not uncommon.

Adverse weather conditions, such as heavy rainfall, storms, and strong winds, could pose risks to boats navigating the Niger River, and poor visibility and rough waters can increase the likelihood of accidents.

In many areas, there is lack of well-developed infrastructure and emergency response services along the riverbanks making navigating the Niger River extremely risky.

