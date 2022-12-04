Sequel to the 100 percent Bursary increment of kwara State Students of Tertiary institutions accross the Country, the State Government has Commenced disbursement of Bursary through the Online platform that has been made available to the Students of Tertiary institutions.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Alabi Afees Abolore disclosed this development during an inauguration ceremony and launching of the 5th edition of ACME magazine by the National Association of the Nigerian Students (Joint Campus Council (JCC) Kwara State Axis held during the week at the College of Nursing Ilorin Auditorium.

Dr Alabi during his keynote address reeled some of the achievements of the Kwara State Government under the administration of Mallam AbduRahman Abdulrazaq and further encouraged students not to be allowed for cheap political gains by selfish individuals or group of people. The Honourable Commissioner advised them to take their academic pursuit as top priority and that they should shun all forms of social violence amongst others.

Dr Abolore added that the Administration of Mallam Abdulraman Abdulrasaq is committed towards Students welfare and would ensure that Kwara Students welfarism are taken very seriously

Dr Abolore urged the beneficiary (Students) to put the bursary payments to good use and expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Executive Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman keeping to his campaign promises in all areas of sectors including Basic and Tertiary Education.

The Kwara State Students affirmed and endorsed the working Governor Mall. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for second term having been convinced of the developmental and prosperity agenda of His Excellency Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq for great people of Kwara. They prayed that may Almighty God make it easy for him. Amen