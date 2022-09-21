Kwara State Government will today begin the disbursement of N20,000 grants each to 30,000 female petty traders across the 16 local government areas.

The support, which is modelled after a World Bank programme, Nigeria for Women Project, is being coordinated under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP)’s popular Owo Isowo initiative.

Abdulquawiy A. Olododo, Ag. General Manager of KWASSIP, said in a statement that the disbursement begins in Ilorin West, Ilorin South, and Asa on Wednesday and will proceed to other local government areas in the coming days.

The programme, one of the stopgap anti-poverty measures of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had been approved by the state executive council on August 10, 2022.