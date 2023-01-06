The Presidential Candidate of the New National People’s Party, NNPP, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso on Thursday, was at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, to meet with Governor Chukwuma Soludo in pursuit of his electioneering campaigns.

The meeting saw the two leaders discuss issues of national interest, after which the NNPP presidential flag bearer sought the support of the governor to mobilize the votes of the people of the state towards his presidential ambition.

Kwankwaso, who was accompanied on the visit by top NNPP stalwarts in Anambra state, said the Southeast region is critical and constitutes a very important facet of the Nigerian setup.

He said if elected, he has an agenda that will advance trade and commerce for which the region is known, as well as create export options for the business and industrialization for which Ndigbo are known.

“This visit is in furtherance of my belief that the Southeast has a major role to play in the coming election and also to share some of my agenda for the growth and transformation of the region.

“It therefore became imperative that pay this courtesy visit on you, Mr Governor, to intimate on why I am here and seek your support in the journey ahead,” Kwankwaso said.

Responding, Governor Soludo said the nation needs leaders who truly believe in the country, describing Ndigbo as an itinerant people who cannot afford to be an intolerant tribe.

He commended the NNPP Presidential Standard bearer for his tenacity and belief in the country, his exemplary public service and commitment to the nation.

“I’ve always said that those who have something to offer should offer it through public service. Public service is the biggest philanthropy.

“In Anambra and indeed, the South East, we pride ourselves as being republicans and that is freedom to converse.

“Here in Anambra is the home of Azikiwe, Akweke, Chinua Achebe, Okadigbo, and so on and so forth and here we are known as people who freely express themselves and associate themselves.

“As an itinerant people, we cannot afford to be an intolerant tribe. We have a popular saying that “Oje mba, enwe ilo”.

“My position is that everyone should be allowed to canvass freely and allow the people to make their choice.

“It’s a serious matter of where the country is and where the country will be in future. It is time for the progressives to begin to think of the ordinary person”, Governor Soludo stated.

“The hardwork is beyond the election. Whoever wins, we need to sift out and bring out almost like a government of likeminds for the transformation of this country.

“We are blessed. We have lots of challenges, but we need people who firmly believe in this country. It is possible for Nigeria to be one of the first seven best economies in the world.

“We wish you best of luck in this movement, even though I’ve been intensely focused on what is going on in my party.

“This state is blessed. We are trying everything to make it work.

“Large population of our people are in Kano. As Ndị Igbo, we are a great stakeholder in all the places.

“Here in Anambra, our politics is such that when we are running, we can fight among ourselves, but after the election, you see our people together, chatting. It’s not a do or die affair. Everybody should campaign freely, added the Governor,” the governor said.