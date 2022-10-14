Buba Galadima, Chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party has reiterated his position that the presidential candidate of his party NNPP, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is the man to beat in the forthcoming general elections of Nigeria, 2023. He said that though Kwankwaso is seen as an underdog, doubters will be shocked at the results of the election when all is said and done.

He said this during an interview on ARISE TV, when he was questioned about the chances of his nascent party at the elections.

“People say our candidate is only popular in Kano, but it is not true, previous events have shown that Kwankwaso is a dark horse”.

“Yes, he is actually very popular in Kano, and as you know every politician must have a base. But he is not only popular in Kano, he is popular in other states as seen in the outings he has done in Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Kaduna. If the elections are free and fair, Sen Kwankwaso is the frontrunner for the coming elections”.

Reacting to the national awards few days ago, he is of the opinion that more stringent measures should be put in place before choosing those to receive national awards.

“Let me tell you, of the 447 people that were given these national awards, I think 440 of them need to be in prisons rather than parading themselves as people who deserved an honour. Of what purpose is the honour? What is an honour for some of these people? It is a reward for the boys and you know General Muhammadu Buhari himself has severally accused Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, late president Musa Yar’Ádua and Goodluck Jonathan of giving awards, medals and national honours to people of doubtful characters.

“Who among those that he gave these national honours have impeccable characters? These awards should be given to people who have retired with unblemished careers and have not been followed by either ICPC or EFCC.