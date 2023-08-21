Kwankwaso dragged to court over anti-party activities

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been accused of working against the party’s interest during the last general elections.

The allegation was made by the forum of state chairmen of the party.

The NNPP state chairmen claimed that Kwakwaso was making an attempt to hijack the party structures and alleged that he was using members of the NWC to perpetrate illegalities and take unconstitutional decisions.

They also accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party of illegal dissolution of executive councils of the party in 10 states of the federation.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, the spokesperson for the forum, Dada Olayinka Olabode who is also the Ekiti state chairman of NNPP said legal steps have been taken against Kwankwaso and the party’s NWC.

He said: “We have taken legal step to address this injustice against over 7000 members who went through congresses at the ward, local government and state levels in Ekiti state and also, about 100,000 elected officials of this party across the ten states and two other states where a clear pronouncement of expulsion has been pronounced.

“The Court in Ado Ekiti has served the party as represented by the improperly constituted NWC to appear before it on the 19th day of September, 2023. The case is before Justice Aladejana of High Court 3 of Ekiti State High Court”.

He added that “This action violated section article 2a of the constitution our party. It also fragrantly violated article 32. 1i, 39.0, 39.1i and 39.4 of the constitution of our noble party.

He further stated thus “May it be known, that the NWC, having relied on the biased recommendations of the disciplinary committee which was improperly constituted and set up by them against the provisions of the party constitution made a pronouncement to dissolve state, local government, and ward executives in the ten states.

“We are here today, on behalf of these ten states to tell the whole world that having taken this illegal route to hijack party structures in the ten states, the state chairmen took a petition before the founder and chairman board of trustees of the party, Chief Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam who constitution donated expressly powers to serve as the conscience in his impartial nature looked at the petition, invited the petitioners and advised appropriately that the decisions, illegally taken be reversed and that the state chairmen, the dissolved executive committee across board be reinstated.”