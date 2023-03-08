The presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso has denied congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu after he was declared elected as the next president by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The APC Candidate, Bola Tinubu polled more than eight million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Kwankwaso of NNPP and fourteen others as earlier reported by The News Chronicle.

A statement by the spokesman of NNPP, Dr Agbo Major, read, ” The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso did not congratulate the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the grossly flawed, contentious and disputed presidential election”.

“The report that Engr. Kwankwaso congratulated Tinubu as a figment of the imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings and fifth columnists leveraging on the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer”.

The party thereafter rejected the result of the presidential election held on the 25th of February 2023, noting that the election did not reflect the will, wish and mandate of the Nigerians who trooped out to vote but were disappointed by the failure of INEC to conduct a credible and transparent election.

