Koulidou Koulibaly thanks Chelsea as he departs for Al Hilal

Senegal and Chelsea defender Koulibaly was today unveiled as a new player of Al Hilal FC. The defender departs Chelsea after a disappointing season.

On his verified Twitter account, he said:

“From my first game to my last, it was an honour to wear this badge.

Last season wasn’t the one we wanted, but I want to thank the fans and everyone at the club for your support 💙 #KK”

