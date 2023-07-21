Korra Obidi used and dumped me – Justin Dean

The former husband of Korra Obidi, American chiropractor Justin Dean, has come forward to discuss how his wife used him and abandoned him.

On his page, Justin Dean has addressed certain misunderstandings regarding him and their broken relationship. He said that he had a lovely romance and marriage to Koraa Obidi.

When Justin and Korra got married, she was reportedly making very little money and rarely had time for her love of singing and dancing because of the type of employment she had. As a result, he gave her advice and showed her how to use her skills to create creative content so that she could earn money online.

He also advised Korra to visit Los Angeles, a city highly recognized for its expanding entertainment industry, according to Justin.

The father of two emphasized that he always provided her with moral support, especially during those times when she was feeling depressed as a result of the first lack of interest in her content offers.

He continued by saying that by gaining first-hand knowledge in several fields, he actively participated in the development of Korra’s content. In order to make her video more appealing to internet viewers, Justin claimed to have assisted with the filming, editing, and idea formulation.

Justin lamented the fact that despite all of his efforts to grow her business, all he ever received in return from his ex-wife was slander and hostility, lamenting his terrible disappointment.