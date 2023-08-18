Komolafe Named New Head of Service in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Engr. Sunday Olanrewaju Komolafe as the new Head of Service in the State Civil Service.

Komolafe, until his new appointment, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transportation. He takes over from Barrister Bamidele Agbede, who is billed to retire from the State Civil Service on Friday, August 18th, having attained the mandatory 35years in the service.

Komolafe’s appointment as Head of Service takes effect from Monday, August 21, 2023, a statement by the government said.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji has commended Barrister Agbede for his meritorious service to the state, especially his demonstrated brilliance, resourcefulness, professionalism and exemplary leadership, which greatly helped in repositioning the State Civil Service for optimal service delivery. The Governor wished Agbede success in his future endeavour.

Komolafe, the new Head of Service holds a Second Class Upper degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan. He is a chartered and registered Engineer with the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN), and a corporate member, Nigerian Society of Engineers.

He started his civil service career with the then Ondo State Civil Service in July 1989. He joined the Ekiti State Civil service in 1996 upon the creation of the state. He served as General Manager of the State Electricity Board between 2002 and 2014.

Komolafe, who hails from Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area, was appointed Permanent Secretary in 2014. Prior to his appointment as Head of Service, He had served as Permanent secretary in several Ministries including: Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities (2014 – 2016); Office of the Deputy Governor (2016-2020); Ministry of Local Government Affairs (2020-2022); Ministry of Works and Transportation (2022- present).