Leicester City has confirmed that part of its coaching staff, Kolo Toure, will depart the club to take up the head coach position at Championship side Wigan Athletic. The Former Arsenal defender joined Brendan Rodgers’s first-team coaching staff in February 2019. He was part of the coaching staff that aided Leicester City to their first trophy since 2015-16 after defeating Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup last season.

A club statement from Leicester:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The former Ivory Coast defender has been part of manager Brendan Rodgers’ coaching team at Leicester City since February 2019, adding the experience of an enormously successful playing career to our First Team operation. His move to the Latics represents his first step into senior management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody at Leicester City would thank Kolo for his contribution during a successful period for the Club, to wish him the very best as he begins his career in management.”