they shape and sharpen them,
they sting ,string them together
they waltz & work with words,
they fashion or fabricate words
out of iron by hot and cold
forging them on their anvil,
I see their pads as I peep
into their pens & punches,
they choose and chisel sentences
and lines with hand hammers,
their vises vet verses with verve,
their sledgehammers are the sounds,
sizes & shapes of unconventionalities,
their torching tongues echo an appeal,
their touching tongs trim trimmings
beautiful, bold writing speaks,
it speaks a tireless truth about folks
irrespective of color, culture, creed,
topography and time, for people
sometimes think they can afford
to be negligent & indulgent,
ambivalent & important,
hot & cold , tall & short
at the same time!
nerds have skill and skeins of wool,
yarns of yells, piles of paper & pens
which they weave into mysticism,
magicians of words are motivated,
& creative, crudely so since they carve
words, they seize ,squeeze and sculpt
them into a bomb, a beauty, a breath,
a fire, a fuss, a flood, a fit, a fullstop
when wordsmiths do not talk
about word origins, word
meanings, word classes, woe!
word this, word that, worse
than this, wise well of words,
their words wow & wring
dehydration & dull desert
into wetness & wildness,
into folly, fervor,
into a moment,
a monument,
a rod , a riot
a sword,
a world
beautiful, bold writing speaks,
it speaks a tireless truth about persons
irrespective of their places, positions,
for sometimes , people prefer pride
over peace or peace over pride,
melody over malady ,
malady over melody
they put ruminations
to paper with eloquence
and ease, wordsmiths wed
and weld words into woes & wars,
joys & jealousies , tumult & tailspins;
word nerds are haulers of happiness,
lovers of lunacies, trailers of therapies,
masters of speech, chefs & tellers of tales,
their drivel tends to be droll, not dull;
their bad etiquettes are needed & nice,
readers claim their nonsense has sense!
