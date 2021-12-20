they shape and sharpen them,

they sting ,string them together

they waltz & work with words,

they fashion or fabricate words

out of iron by hot and cold

forging them on their anvil,

I see their pads as I peep

into their pens & punches,

they choose and chisel sentences

and lines with hand hammers,

their vises vet verses with verve,

their sledgehammers are the sounds,

sizes & shapes of unconventionalities,

their torching tongues echo an appeal,

their touching tongs trim trimmings

beautiful, bold writing speaks,

it speaks a tireless truth about folks

irrespective of color, culture, creed,

topography and time, for people

sometimes think they can afford

to be negligent & indulgent,

ambivalent & important,

hot & cold , tall & short

at the same time!

nerds have skill and skeins of wool,

yarns of yells, piles of paper & pens

which they weave into mysticism,

magicians of words are motivated,

& creative, crudely so since they carve

words, they seize ,squeeze and sculpt

them into a bomb, a beauty, a breath,

a fire, a fuss, a flood, a fit, a fullstop

when wordsmiths do not talk

about word origins, word

meanings, word classes, woe!

word this, word that, worse

than this, wise well of words,

their words wow & wring

dehydration & dull desert

into wetness & wildness,

into folly, fervor,

into a moment,

a monument,

a rod , a riot

a sword,

a world

beautiful, bold writing speaks,

it speaks a tireless truth about persons

irrespective of their places, positions,

for sometimes , people prefer pride

over peace or peace over pride,

melody over malady ,

malady over melody

they put ruminations

to paper with eloquence

and ease, wordsmiths wed

and weld words into woes & wars,

joys & jealousies , tumult & tailspins;

word nerds are haulers of happiness,

lovers of lunacies, trailers of therapies,

masters of speech, chefs & tellers of tales,

their drivel tends to be droll, not dull;

their bad etiquettes are needed & nice,

readers claim their nonsense has sense!