The first in a series of real estate roundtable and breakfast meetings in Nigeria has been announced by Knight Frank, the biggest independent residential and commercial property consultant in the world.

Real estate, construction, and technology: The Future of Real Estate Services is the theme of this issue. The event starts promptly at 8:30 am on October 21, 2022, at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It includes educational talks given by well-known experts in the building, tech, and real estate sectors. The future of real estate is a topic that is being discussed on a global scale and has significant consequences for all industries, investors, organizations, countries, and other stakeholders.

The company hosts the breakfast meeting and invites notable real estate moguls, longtime clients of the company, and strategic investors in Nigeria to discuss complex issues in the Nigerian and West African real estate, development, and property investment sectors.

Additionally, this event offers a chance to network with allied individuals from various businesses. It promises engaging answers for the present economic situation as well as useful, topic-focused material.

The largest independent residential and commercial property consultancy in the world, Knight Frank LLP, has Knight Frank Nigeria in its portfolio. Knight Frank, which was founded in 1965, is widely known for being the pioneers of Nigeria’s transformational and integrity-based real estate practices. The largest estate surveying and valuing company in Nigeria and all of Sub-Saharan Africa is now Knight Frank.

The company’s expansion is credited to its high standards of professionalism, business savvy, and ethics.

The 19,000+ strong Knight Frank team, which is naturally motivated, works in 512 offices in 60 countries, enabling them to offer a global service that is both locally knowledgeable and globally aware.

For its dedication to upheld standards and continual provision of best-in-class service to clients, Knight Frank is widely regarded and trusted by professional communities, people, private organizations, and governmental agencies.

The Knight Frank team of property experts maintains the highest standards of the industry code of conduct at all times while working closely with owners, occupiers, developers, and investors. In addition, Knight Frank uses a personalized approach to cultivate client connections and offer expert assistance in all facets of real estate in all important markets. Knight Frank skillfully connects people and property.