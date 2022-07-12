Knackademus and relationship expert, Fegor Chime has reeled out certain principles that men must uphold to keep their home.

These principles, if properly upheld, Fegor said they will help to strengthen the home and keep it firm.

According to her, they are:

Don’t compare your wife to other women. You don’t know what their husbands are going through. Never expose your wife’s weakness to your family or friends or run to them whenever you have issues. Problems are best solved between you and your woman. Don’t think because you are a man so you can use intimidation, shout or vio.lence to communicate your moods. Aggressive men don’t make a happy home. Speak gently and calmly to your wife. Never raise your voice at her, it demeans her and shows you think she is stu.pid. Do your responsibilities as a man, don’t leave everything to your woman. Never blame your wife if she doesn’t take care of the home every day. She is swamped with house work and helping you raise the kids. Don’t be wasteful spending money on drinks, friends and extended family. The wife and children are your first responsibility. Sex is also important to women. Her pleasure should be considered before your own. Never compare your wife to your ex-girlfriends. If you loved them so much why didn’t you marry them instead of your wife? Never shout down your wife or challenge her in front of the children. The children are watching. They won’t listen and obey her too. Tell your wife she’s beautiful even if you know she’s looking normal. Women love compliment. Don’t forget that women also want attention and someone to share their thoughts with. Never be too busy for your wife. A prayerful man is a better equipped husband. Pray always for your wife and family. Don’t leave the prayers to your wife. Treat your wife like a queen. Buy her gifts, take her shopping and once in a while, cook for her. Please don’t forget your anniversary dates, wedding, engagement and the first time you kissed. I beg you. These dates mean a lot to women. (Don’t ask me why). I also don’t know. Your mother should not have the final say in your marriage. You married your wife, not you and your mother. Let her talk in her own husband’s house. There are 5 days each month that you have to say “I’m sorry”, “yes baby” and “I love you” more than 7 times a day. That’s when she’s mens.truating.