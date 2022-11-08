Designed to support the latest Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

HONG KONG SAR, 08 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, unveils its latest DDR5 standard U-DIMM and SO-DIMM memory running at 5600MT/s. Designed to support both AMD’s latest RYZEN 7000 series processors and AM5 platform as well as Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors and Z790 motherboards (note*), featuring blisteringly fast speed with a highly efficient power to performance ratio.

UNPARALLELED PERFORMANCE & OUTSTANDING COMPATIBILITY

To cater the growing demand for high-speed computing with a highly versatile product selection, KLEVV introduces a brand-new 5600MT/s version to its DDR5 standard desktop and laptop memory lineup. Fully compliant with JEDEC standards, the new 5600MT/s DDR5 memory is the latest addition to KLEVV’s DDR5 U-DIMM and SO-DIMM lineup with the pre-existing 4800 MT/s memory.

Available in 16GB per module with single (16GBx1) and dual (16GBx2) pack options, the new KLEVV DDR5 standard memory is QVL tested and approved by top motherboard brands including ASUS, ASROCK, GIGABYTE and MSI across corresponding motherboards, utilized in a diverse range of active sectors, including business, learning, or entertainment on desktop and laptop computers.

STEP INTO THE FUTURE WITH DDR5 TECHNOLOGY

The new KLEVV DDR5 standard memory boasts the best-in-class memory chips with jaw-dropping data transfer bandwidth rates of up to 44.8 GB/s with flawless multi-tasking capability.

Operating at a low 1.1V voltage, the all-new KLEVV DDR5 memory deliver twice the performance of DDR4 with extraordinary efficiency. Cutting-edge DDR5 technology, like On-DIMM Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and On-Die Error Correcting Code (ODECC) technology, allows the memory to utilize improved power efficiency and better stability.

Sleek, robust, and highly reliable, KLEVV showcases outstanding product quality and superior technical prowess with the new 5600MT/s memory.

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY AND WHERE TO BUY

The 5600MT/s version of KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop/laptop memory will be available from Q4 2022, KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchase.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Product page of KLEVV DDR5 memory: https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_U_DIMM.php

https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_SO_DIMM.php

Note*: as of the PR release date, Intel and AMD platforms support 5600MT/s desktop memory only, not laptop memory.

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world’s top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to “Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution”. The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer’s competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany’s Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

