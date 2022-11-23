Aimed at Enthusiasts to Mainstream Market

HONG KONG SAR, 23 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to announce three new consumer-grade M.2 NVMe SSDs, the CRAS C930, C910, and C730.

The new CRAS M.2 NVME SSD lineup aims to serve a wide range of users, enabling entry-level to top-tier enthusiasts with industry-leading storage technology.

Both CRAS 930 and C910 come with an optional add-on heatsink for users to maximize their freedom in the setup.

CRAS C930 – Get Ahead of the Curve

With an impressive 1500 TBW endurance lifecycle and a significant emphasis on DRAM cache buffer, the CRAS C930 is built to withstand harsh workloads. Utilizing the latest PCIe Gen4 x4 interface supported by NVMe 1.4, it delivers break-neck sequential read/write speed of up to 7400/6800 MB/s at 2TB max capacity and 4K random read/write up to 1000K IOPS.

Exceptional engineering and design elements make the CRAS C930 the crown jewel of KLEVV’s new M.2 NVME SSD lineup, capable of running on PCs, Laptops, and even PS5 consoles. Additionally, the flat fin heatsink addon is a great inclusion with up to 20% temperature reduction, giving users complete flexibility in their choice.

CRAS C910 – Armored with Power, Cooler than Ever

Adopting the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface with NVMe 1.4, the new CRAS C910 is the perfect solution for gaming and content creation.

Leveraging strictly selected 3D TLC NAND Flash chips, the CRAS C910 dishes out up to 5000/4800 MB/s sequential read/write speed at 1TB capacity.

Furthermore, the stylish black and white brushed aluminum heatsink included with the unit provides comprehensive utility capable of up to 10% passive heat dissipation.

CRAS C730 – Go Above and Beyond

Built around the PCIe Gen 3×4 interface supported by NVMe 1.3 technology, the CRAS C730 is a jack of all trades. Targeted at mainstream users, it outshines the competition by carrying top-shelf features and functionality way above its pay grade.

DRAM cache buffering, Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T.), and Thermal Throttling Algorithm are a few worthy highlights to mention that make the CRAS C730 the best powerful, budget-friendly performance storage solution on the market.

Users can choose from 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities with impressive sequential read rates reaching 3700MB/s at 2 TB capacity.

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

The CRAS C930, C910, and C730 M.2 NVMe SSDs will be available from Q4 2022, KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchase.

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world’s top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to “Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution”. The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer’s competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany’s Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

