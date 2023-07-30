Kizz Daniel the gift that keeps giving…

Kizz Daniel, Nigerian sensational artist released his new album MAVERICK yesterday and as usual its nothing short of amazing.

The artist has been blessing his fans with hit songs back to back and his recent album is no different.

The album consists of 20 songs which shows the artist pen game as well as how he puts his soul into all the songs.

However on this album he has gone extra mile by featuring his twin sons JALIL and JELANI on one the songs “FERAN YOU TWO”

He shared this via his instagram page with the caption which reads: “They casually strolled into the studio and asked to record a song with Daddy and we made a classic together I love you boys. Song Feran you too FT Jalil and Jelani (my twins)

The album is available on all streaming platforms and it’s trending at the moment.