Kizz Daniel Featuring Tekno, Has Overwhelmed The World With His Buga Thriller

Kizz Daniel is no stranger to the spotlight. Ever since his hit single Woju in 2014, he has become a simply unstoppable musical force that just keeps churning out hit after hit. Recently, he dropped yet another ear worm titled Buga that has got the world moving its feet.

The song, which features Tekno, is a pop song with an irresistible rhythm that is hard to ignore. With his charisma and unique voice, Kizz glides along the instrumental to a mesmerizing effect.

Thematically, the song is about enjoying oneself and eating the fruit of mone’s labour:

“You don work, you don try-try

You suppose to dey j’aiye, j’aiye

Kilo kan mi kan person matter o?

Person wey don mad, oy

When I land, I land softly on a sofa floor

So far, so good, koni baje o”

Tekno plays a bit part role with his verse which mostly borrows from Kizz’s ideas, but he adds his own vocal spin to the concoction.

It all comes together so well as all well-conceived works of art do. The global cultural effect of the song is undeniable.

BugaIt has inspired dances and skits Instagram, Tik Tok, and other social media platforms. Back home in Nigeria, even public figures can’t get enough of it.

Incumbent Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has publicly displayed his affection towards the song. He was spotted dancing to it after being declared as flag bearer for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Lagos.

The song has also inspired many covers posted on the internet. One of such is the guitar cover made by Adaba D Guitarist who picked her strings to the vocal inflections of Kizz Daniel.

It was truly awe-inspiring.

Born in Abeokuta in 1994, the 28-year-old Kizz Daniel has definitely proven to be an overachiever.

Daniel released his first studio album titled New Era on May 14, 2016.

After his exit from his former label G-WorldWide, he went on to establish his own personal label FLYBOY Inc.

He has recently achieved groundbreaking feats such as selling out the 20-000 capacity 02 arena in London during his Birmingham tour last year. In his words:

“After the London tour, I’ll still be on the road. I want to connect to my fans worldwide. The US Tour is next followed by Africa, Australia, Europe etc.

”It’s a great feeling. When you put out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one, that’s a satisfying feeling right there. And such encourages you to do more,” he added.

Keep an eye out for Kizz Daniel. We can only guess whatever he has up his sleeves, but it will definitely be a banger.