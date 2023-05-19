“Kito”: Blackmailing LGBTQ in Nigeria 

In 2014, the President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan signed a bill to law, which criminalizes LGBTQ; in Nigeria same-sex relationship is punishable by law, and anyone caught in such act will serve 14years jail term. As a result of this, people involved in the act use the internet as a means to connect with one another. The term “kito” is used to mean blackmailing LGBTQ in Nigeria and other Africa countries. Recently, there have been various cases of blackmail on LGBTQ individuals in Nigeria.

LGBTQ means “lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.” Acceptance of homosexuality varies from one one country to another; in fact, it varies within some countries(i.e. it is accepted by some and not accepted by some). Here are the list of some gay-friendly countries: Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Argentina, United Kingdom, Italy, amongst others.

Besides Cape Verde and South Africa, most Africa countries have highly criticized LGBTQ. In Nigeria, for instance, the punishment for homosexuality is 14years in jail. Recently, Uganda also passed one of the cruelest bill to law against LGBTQ which states that anyone Involved will be punishable by death.

Owing to the lack of acceptance of LGBTQ in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, individuals who engage in it connect through the internet. Some of the apps used by these individuals are Grindr, Scuff, Her, etc.

Meanwhile, these LGBTQ individuals are blackmailed. They are threatened, beaten, and exploited by criminals who leverage this as an opportunity. Some of these criminals have been caught, while some are still on the run according to BBC Africa. However, it is difficult to arrest and prosecute these criminals because LGBTQ individuals are unable to witness in court as the act is prohibited in Nigeria and most Africa countries.

Definitely, it is obvious that we need to find solution to this rampant blackmailing of LGBTQ in Nigeria. If it is overlooked, there will come a time when it will threaten the lives of the innocent. I will end in the words of Benjamin Brown, “Acceptance of others is acceptance of yourself”.

