Nigerian musician, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, has been confirmed as one of the five musicians who will grace the FIFA fans Festival of the World Cup. The Buja crooner is scheduled to perform on November 23, 2022, three days after the World Cup has commenced.

American musician Diplo will perform on the 22nd November, Kiss Daniel for 23rd November, Nora Fatehi the Canadian actress will be on stage on 1st December and Calvin Harris for 10th December.

FIFA disclosed this development on their official Facebook page, stating:

“Some HUGE names. Who would you want to see most”?

The FIFAFanFestival line-up has been confirmed”

Diplo – 22nd November

Kizz Daniel – 23rd November

Nora Fatehi – 29th November

Trinidad Cardona – 1st December

Calvin Harris – 10th December”

Kiss Daniel’s performance will be on the day Group F and E will be playing their opener games as follows:

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10am)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4 pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7 pm)