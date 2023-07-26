Kim Kardashian travel miles to see Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kim Kardashian traveled over 4000 miles to fulfill her son’s wish of getting up close to his idols, Christiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The influencer was at the stadium for Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami against San Lorenzo. Three days later, she traveled to Osaka, Japan for the friendly match between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and PSG.

In the Miami game, Kim’s son rocked a braided hair forming an ‘M-10’ in honor of Messi and wore his new team’s jersey. Later, the Argentine took photos with them and gave the little one a dedicated jersey.

Kim Kardashian took her son Saint to watch Messi's debut in Miami, then flew him to Japan to watch Ronaldo and Neymar just a few days later ✈️🐐 pic.twitter.com/nPUFj681ML — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 25, 2023

In Osaka, they dined at an exclusive restaurant and visited a museum. Her son was wearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid jersey, considering him the “greatest player of all time.”

Upon arriving at the Japanese stadium, Yanmar Field Nagai, the child changed into a Neymar jersey. There, Neymar gifted him his shirt.

Ronaldo superfan and YouTube star Speed was also in attendance and was granted an impromptu interview with Kardashian and her son. He asked the age-long question of who was the greatest player between Ronaldo and Messi. Kim picked no sides, claiming both players were great!

Kim Kardashian wasn't picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ✌️ pic.twitter.com/QMb39mrKiu — GOAL (@goal) July 25, 2023

Kim Kardashian’s son and Ronaldo do the famous SIU.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kim Kardashian’s kid doing the SIU. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/yK20chPDXx — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 26, 2023