The collaborative efforts of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Benue Links management, and the families of victims secured the release of two National Youth Service Corps members, Jennifer Awashima Iorliam and Joseph Zakaa as well as four others abducted by kidnappers in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State a week ago.

Others who regained their freedom were Sedoo Kondo, an undergraduate of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, on her way to school, Ruth Sesuur Tsokar, who was visiting a relative in Kebbi and two brothers, Muhammadu Saminu and Safiam Muhammadu who were on their way to Sokoto State, together with the corps members traveling in a Benue Links vehicle, ended up in the kidnappers den.

Recall that Iorliam and Zakaa who had been posted to Kebbi State for the NYSC program were on their way to the orientation camp. It was gathered that freedom came their way at about 6pm on Tuesday.