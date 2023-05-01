A human rights lawyer based in Warri, Delta State, Dr. Akponudiaga Odje, was abducted in the town on Sunday and released by his abductors on Monday.

Some gunmen abducted the legal practitioner at about 6:30 pm on Sunday at his chamber near Warri Main Market, Delta State.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to news men on Monday had said the police were investigating the matter.

However, news men on Monday gathered that Odje had regained his freedom.

One of the legal practitioner’s close associates who confirmed the release to the press said, “Yes, Akpo was kidnapped but he has been released. I think some amount was paid as ransom.”

The spokesperson for the state police command, Edafe also later confirmed the release to News men , but noted that he could not say much about it.