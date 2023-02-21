The Imam of Dr Bello Mosque in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state has announced the collection of N105 Million from top politicians, government officials, philanthropists and businessmen in and outside Kebbi state to secure the release of the 11 schoolgirls of federal government college (FGC) Yauri Kebbi State. Although the money is safely in the funds account, there is still a problem because the terrorists leader Dogo Gide has insisted that he will accept only new Naira notes – N100 Million in cash.

The innocent schoolgirls were abducted on 17th June 2021 and have so far spent a total of 611 days in the terrorist den.

Recall that the families of the kidnapped girls had set up an appeal fund through the mosque after the terrorists leader Dogo Gide gave them a final offer to pay N100 million as ransom or forget their daughters forever.

The mosque is making all efforts to secure N100 million new Naira notes to be taken to the terrorists so that the girls can be released and reunited with their families even as news are ripe that some of the girls have been forcefully married off to bandits and been delivered of babies while in captivity.

