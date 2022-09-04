Leicester City visited Brighton this afternoon, with both clubs battling it out for three points. Brighton, despite starting with 0-1 down from Kelechi Iheanacho’s first minute early goal, returned lively into the game to claim all three points with a 5-2 win against the visitors. Ndidi fouled a Brighton player, which was converted by Mac Allister. Leicester City and Everton are the only clubs yet to pick a win after game 6 in the English Premier League.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored in the first minute of the game through Patson Daka’s assists. His goal was neutralized by Thomas’ own goal in the 10th minute. Caicedo Moises gave Brighton the lead, but seven minutes before half-time Patson Daka levelled up for Leicester City by making it 2-2. Mac Allister’s hat trick and Trossard goal in the second half gave Brighton all three points.

Leicester City remains at the bottom of the league with the poorest outcome after 6 games. They have drawn one and lost 5 this season.

Brighton remains terrific with 13 points and sitting in 4th place with a point adrift of Tottenham Hotspur.