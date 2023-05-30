Kelechi Iheancho: If life kicks you, you need to stand up and keep going

Oladimeji Adeoye May 30, 2023 0
Kelechi Iheancho: If life kicks you, you need to stand up and keep going

Following Leicester City relegation to the Championship, Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has thanked Leicester City’s fans for their support, and assured they will fight back and bounce back next season, regardless of the situations of things.

Moreover, Leicester City’s 9 years stay in the English top-flight league ended following their relegation to the Championship on Sunday. Everton’s triumph against Bournemouth denied the Foxes an escape from the relegation.

“I’m so disappointed,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV at full-time. “I have no words.  Don’t know what to say.

lastly, “I just say thanks to everyone at the Football Club, the fans, and everyone who supported us right from the start to now. If life kicks you, you need to stand up and keep going. We’ll try to keep going, stay strong, and hopefully, we’ll get back up.”

That support from the Blue Army means a great deal to Iheanacho. The Foxes have been roared on by capacity home crowds and full away ends all season.

“It’s a bad time for the Club and for everyone,” the Nigeria international added. “We can’t go back now, thinking about it. We have to move forward. The fans were really amazing today. Even at the end, they were clapping and trying to support us. It’s a hard one, going down, so I just want to thank them for all their support and everything they’ve done.

“They supported the Club right from the start. We’ll try our best to come back up.”

furthermore, Kelechi Iheanacho who joined Leicester City from Manchester City scored 8 goals this season for Leicester the third most by any player from the club.

