Kelechi Iheancho scored in Leicester City’s 4-1 giant triumph over Tottenham at the King Power Stadium. Kelechi Iheancho, who recently rediscovered his form, scored Leicester City’s third goal in the 45+3 minutes after assisting Madison’s goal in the 25th minute.

He has had 5 goal contributions in the last three games for Leicester City. He scored a goal against Walsall, a goal and assists against Aston Villa, and the same against Tottenham tonight.

With the victory, Leicester has moved away from the danger area, up to the 13th spot and 6 points ahead of the relegation zone.

13 total views, 13 views today